Android and iOS devices can be easily hacked by malicious Wi-Fi networks

With the proliferation of technology, cyber-threat is always an area of great concern. While the security measures have been getting better there is always some area that cyber criminals seem to find and exploit.

That being said, a security researcher named Gal Beniamini, who works for Google's Project Zero, has just discovered a serious vulnerability that can allow a malicious hacker to potentially execute arbitrary code on the target over a shared Wi-Fi network. Further, he states that the security exploits compromises the Wi-Fi chipsets used on both iOS and Android devices.

The researcher has posted the full study on his blog. As per his report, criminals can use booby-trapped Wi-Fi signals to achieve full device takeover and that it can be done without and user interaction.

However, the main fault seems to be in the widely used Wi-Fi chipsets. It seems Apple was aware of the loophole and in fact, the company had also stated that an attacker within range could execute arbitrary code on the Wi-Fi chip to gain access to the device. Apple though seems to have fixed the issue with the release of iOS 10.3.1.

As for Google, it looks like the tech giant is also releasing an update in its April security bulletin that would fix the problem. But it seems the fix will be available only to a select number of device models as of now. Moreover, reports also indicate that the OTA update for eligible devices may take some time to be available.

Till then, we advise the Android device users as well as iOS users to always keep their device OS updated with the latest patch. You never know when attackers might target your device. Besides, it's always good to be safe and have no regrets.