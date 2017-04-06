Android Nougat 7.1.2. is possibly the last stable update from Google

Since the official launch of the Android Nougat last year in the month of August, Google has been consistently working and testing to provide an update to its latest OS.

However, it looks likes the company has finally completed the testing. As such, the company has now rolled out its last possible Nougat update to all users with version number 7.1.2. This will be a stable version and not a beta update. Moreover, this update will be naturally reaching the user's devices this time.

While that sounds interesting, devices that will be receiving the update include Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 9, Nexus 6, Nexus Player and Pixel C. The update should be rolled out for all Android-powered smartphones in the coming days as well.

On the other hand, the latest Android 7.1.2 update is bringing few enhancements with it. To elaborate, the update brings Google's April security patch along with improvements for speed optimization, several bug fixes, and other upgrades. Besides, this is a minor update and there are no major OS design changes.

Considering all this, Google could be done with providing an update for Android Nougat. Moreover, the tech giant is already said to be focused on the launch of its next iteration of Android which many have touted to be Android O. This might be true as Google has already published its first developer preview of Android O to testers.