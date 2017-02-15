Android Nougat based MIUI 8.2 Stable ROM to roll out from tomorrow

Chinese smartphone vendor, Xiaomi as promised, will start rolling out the Android Nougat based MIUI 8.2 Stable update for some of their smartphones. The company was testing the update on some phones from December.

As of now, the Xiaomi Mi 5 is the only phone that received the stable MIUI 8.2 update and the other phones such as Xiaomi Mi Max, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 were updated with a beta build.

Xiaomi announced the news officially on their MIUI forums saying that the following phones will receive the update first: Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Mi 4i, Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi Note, Redmi 1S, Redmi Note 4G.

Many people will be wondering about the absence of Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 3 from the list. Don’t worry. Xiaomi is working hard on providing a bugless software experience, and the update for these phones will be pushed after the first batch.

Nevertheless, the update is a Global one, and anyone with the above-mentioned phones can update their phone to the latest OS. Xiaomi also claimed that they would be releasing the Chinese ROM as well tomorrow.

