Android Nougat is being tested on the Xiaomi Mi Mix, release imminent

Xiaomi's concept phone, the Mi Mix will soon be updated to the latest iteration of Android: Nougat. A Mi Mix was spotted on benchmarking site GeekBench running Android Nougat, and Xiaomi might be currently testing the OS, and the report also suggests the same.

It was already confirmed that Xiaomi would update the Mi Mix to Android Nougat some time in Q1 2017 and coming days, we might see the update released in the form of preview or beta. Nevertheless, there is no info for now on when the update will be rolled out.

The Xiaomi Mix will be the second smartphone of Xiaomi to receive the Android Nougat update as they have already rolled out the update to Xiaomi Mi 5 back in December. The company recently released the MIUI 8 based Nougat ROM to the Redmi Note 4 in India.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix was released last year with an almost bezel-less screen. Xiaomi recently released the white color variant of the Mi Mix which went on sale yesterday in China.

