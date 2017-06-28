Android Nougat update hits Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom

Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom has finally started receiving Android Nougat update. The update has been labeled as V20.31.49.2 and installs Android Nougat on the smartphone. Asus has not disclosed the OS version but word has been around that it is Nougat 7.1.1.

The official Asus forum where the information showed up at first also mentions that the update will introduce few more changes. It says that the Zenfone 3 Zoom will also receive portrait mode support, improved performance and bug fixes.

It has also been reported that the latest update for smartphone also brings some major changes to enrich the user experience. These changes include support for RAW file capture, Google Now and Google Assistant built-in to ZenUI launcher, and customizable Quick Settings. Users have also noticed that the update removes some third party apps as well.

Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom was launched in January 2017 and was released in February in China. It wasn't until May that the Tiwanese smartphone manufacturer made it available in the US. The smartphone has a dual camera setup and has high-end specifications.

It has a big 5000 mAh battery. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdradon 625 paired with 3GB of RAM and has an inbuilt memory of 32 GB. The highlight of the smartphone is the dual camera setup which comprises of 12-megapixel camera with Sony IMX362 sensor and f/1.7 aperture, and the other 12-megapixel camera featuring 2.3x optical zoom.