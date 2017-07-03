Android Nougat update starts hitting Asus ZenFone 3 Max

Asus has started rolling out the Android Nougat update to its ZenFone series. In the previous week, the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom received the update. Now, the update has started making its way to the ZenFone 3 Max through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Notably, both variants of the model are eligible to receive the Android Nougat update. The ZenUI update running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat for the Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) has the version number 14.0200.1704.119. The changelog of the update is posted on Asus ZenTalk, which is the Asus's forum. Unfortunately, the changelog doesn't state what changes and improvements the users should expect.

The update will take about one week before it hits all the eligible devices.

Coming to the other variant, the Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553TL) has received an older version of the Android Nougat. The update changelog mentions the version number as 14.01.1705.23.

Surprisingly, instead of Android 7.1.1, it has received the Android 7.0 Nougat. It is still unclear despite being the same device why Asus has decided to roll out Android 7.1.1 Nougat for one variant and Android 7.0 Nougat for another.

However, we are not dismissing the possibility of a typo. We will only know for sure when the users get the update.

To remind you, both the smartphones were initially launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It is expected that the latest update will improve the user experience, add some new features and fix some minor bugs. We will know in detail once Asus updates the changelog of the software updates.