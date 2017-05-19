Android O beta is now available for download

Google officially announced its new Android version codenamed Android O at its I/O 2017 developer conference. The company even talked about its features and functionality which we have reported earlier. And besides Android O, the search giant even had few more announcements for Android fans.

Those being the launch of Android GO, and support for Kotin which will be a different programming language for Android developers. Google will be working with JetBrains (Kotlin was written by the JetBrains) to provide this tool that will help developers build great apps.

However, coming back to Android O, while the launch of this new OS is set for later this year, the company is now releasing the updated version of the Android O Developer Preview. As of the now the Preview is available for download.

So if you want to experience the new Android O and can't wait for the stable update then you can sign-up or register yourself to the Android O Beta Program. By doing so you will be able to get the update and load the new Andriod system in your device. The updates you receive will all be pre-release versions.

At the same time, the Android Beta Program will also give you an opportunity to provide feedback about the new OS.

Alternatively, if you have already signed up and have installed the first Developer Preview then you should automatically get the OTA update to pre-release versions of the MRs as they become available.

As for the devices that will be supporting Android O OTA are as follows: Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel, Pixel XL, and Pixel C.

It is also worth mentioning that since the updates are pre-release versions it may contain errors and defects that can affect the normal functioning of your device. But that is the whole point of the Beta test program. So that all these errors are fixed.

In case you install the update, and you want to go back to the public version of Android then you have an option to opt-out of the program at any time. But you should also be aware that if you opt out when your device is running a beta version of Android, all user data on the device will be lost. So it better not to have any valuable data stored on the phone.

There is one more thing before we conclude, Google has also released the factory images and OTA files for Android O Developer Preview 2, so you can go ahead and download them here.