Android O could be called Oatmeal Cookie

As expected, Google recently confirmed that Android O will be Android 8.0 in the third Android Developer Preview. However, we didn't know the dessert name of the new software update.

While most of them speculated that the "O" in Android O would stand for Oreo sandwich cookies. Naturally, it is the first name that would come to anyone's mind. If you remember, Google named the Android 4.4 as KitKat. However, a publication called Myce is suggesting a different possibility. The site found several references to 'oc-dev' in the Android 8.0 source code.

According to the site, "OC" stands for "Oatmeal Cookie". Yes, you heard that right. Well, it actually makes sense considering the fact that "Oatmeal Cookie" was mentioned on many slides displayed at the Google I/O.

Of course, speculations have played a major part coming to this conclusion. So, it is better to wait until August when the final version of the software will be released.

Looking at the company's past patterns, even Android Nougat was launched at around the same time last year. If you can remember, the Google Pixel came with Android 7.1. So it is thought that the Google Pixel 2 will be running on Android O 8.1.

While not as huge like Android L, Android O can still be considered as a pretty big update for Android. The latest version of Android is deemed to be more useful, deliver Fluid Experiences which will include features like Picture-in-picture, Notification Dots, Autofill with Google, and Smart Text Selection.

Additionally, Android O will also come with TensorFlow Lite tech, some pertinent security enhancements, new developer tools, and a new programming language.