Android O to arrive with picture-in-picture, app icon badges, and more

The Google I/O annual developer conference is just a couple of months away. At the conference, we will get to know the upcoming iteration of Google's Android OS, likely the Android O.

Though the full Android O platform will be released only in the fall along with the Pixel 2 smartphones, there are a few rumors regarding the same. It is believed to be named Android Oreo. We have already seen a teaser showing the potential Android Oreo name, but the source that revealed this isn't the most reliable one in this case. Following the teasers, here we have a few more to be added to the list.

Going by a recent report, the Android O might arrive with new features such as app icon badges for notifications, changes to notifications, picture-in-picture mode, adaptive icons, restricted background app activity, smart text selection toolbar integrated with Assistant, new enterprise focused features, and MediaRecorder API improvements.

It is easy to guess some of these features. For instance, the app icon badges were seen on iOS since its debut and the picture-in-picture mode is available on Android TV. Even the restricted background app activity is self-explanatory and is related to the battery life optimization. The adaptive icon might be something related to the weather and calendar apps.

While a handful of them are clear, there are some those seem to be quite vague. We need to wait for Google to announce the same with the Android O to know what exactly will be new in the next iteration of the platform.

