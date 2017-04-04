Android stands out as a World’s Most Popular OS by surpassing Windows

Breaking all the previous stats, a new report from StatCounter says that Android is the world's most popular operating system when it comes to browsing the internet. StatCounter is an online tool which helps administrators when they are pissed off with tracking the web traffic. It works somewhat similar to search giant's Google Analytics.

This new report is constructed mainly by considering the excess amount of page views per month seen on Android device. That is the sample size of more than 15 billion page views per month. This report does not include other data such as online apps used on Android Operating system. It purely treats only the page views from the website.The chart from the report is given below.

It shows in detail the overall usage of the internet over the past five years. One can notice that Windows browser has seen a steady decline these years. This turned out as a surprise for most of the internet users.

"This is a milestone in technology history and the end of an era. It marks the end of Microsoft's leadership worldwide of the OS market which it has held since the 1980s. It also represents a major breakthrough for Android which held just 2.4% of global internet usage share only five years ago," commented Aodhan Cullen, CEO, StatCounter.

You can also take a look at the map view, which clearly describes how internet usage statistics vary per country. Most of the developing countries have a major share in statistics of the Android browser since they depend solely on the mobile device for each and everything.

