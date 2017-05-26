Andy Rubin’s Essential smartphone to be unveiled on May 30

Andy Rubin, the ex-Google chief engineer has been the father of the Android OS. He is also an entrepreneur running a company called Essential.

Since many months, Andy Rubin's Essential has been speculated to be prepping a high-end smartphone that is likely to pitch against Google Pixel and Apple iPhone. Now, it looks like the Essential smartphone is likely to be launched in the next week. We say this as Essential has made its very first announcement via Twitter, tipping that the smartphone's launch is not far-fetched.

The tweet by Essential reads, "something big is coming May 30th." It is possible for the company to showcase their first smartphone in the next week. Previously, Andy Rubin posted a teaser showing the upcoming smartphone as seen above.

Hi, welcome to our Twitter page. We're here to let you know something big is coming May 30th! Stay tuned... — Essential (@essential) May 25, 2017

The first Essential smartphone is likely to run on Android OS, but it might have some customizations on top. The device is expected to feature thin bezels around the screen but not like the one we saw on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

From the rumors and speculations that exist on the internet right now, the Essential smartphone will be fitted with a 5.5-inch display with an unusual resolution of 1312×2560 pixels. Under its hood, the device is expected to employ the Snapdragon 835 SoC as seen in the recent flagship smartphones. The other rumored specs include 4GB RAM, a 12MP main snapper at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera too.

We are looking forward to know more about the first smartphone to be launched by Essential and Andy Rubin in the next week and will update you on the same.