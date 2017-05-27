Andy Rubin's Essential phone could have a 360-degree camera

Just a few days back, the co-creator of Android, Andy Rubin created a hype all over the internet. By entering the smartphone segment with an upcoming Essential phone, he surprised everyone. We don't have to wait for longer time, since the phone is supposed to get launched on May 30.

Now, an interesting feature of the phone has been leaked out ahead of its launch. A teaser has been rolled out in official twitter account which gave us a hint on how the camera will look like. This teaser consists of the image where we can see a large circular camera placed on the top of the phone. This revealed about the 360-degree camera which will be the highlight of the device if it turns out to be true.

Apart from the camera part, we can also see a volume and power button placed on the left portion of the device. No other information on the design part has been revealed for now. To recall the specs known so far, the device will have a large screen-to-body ratio and high-end specs.

It is said to sport an HD display of 5.5-inch with a resolution of 1312 x 2560 pixels and will have thin bezels around the screen. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset and coupled with 4GB of RAM. It may feature a 12MP camera on the rear with 8MP front-facing selfie shooter and runs on Android Operating System.

For now, only these many pieces of information are available. Let us wait for some more days to grab this handset and test the features by ourself.

