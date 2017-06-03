Andy Rubin's Essential Product is accused by accessory maker Spigen

The U.S case and accessory maker, Spigen accuses the newly emerged Andy Rubin's Essential products of trademark infringement. The company has recently announced a smartphone which created hype all over the internet. Not so long, the company is already in trouble because of the violation of intellectual property according to the report by Android Police.

Spigen is already having a trademark for the word 'Essential' and also has written to Rubin's organization regarding this issue. It reads as, "cease and desist from any and all uses of marks including the term "Essential" and send us the confirmation that you have done so within 10 business days of the receipt of this letter".

Spigen has registered the trademark (Reg. No. 5014095) in August 2016. This trademark is an International Class. 9 mark, which is related to computers, scientific devices, and smartphones. Since it has a broad usage, the Spigen only uses it for battery packs, chargers, and Bluetooth headphones.

When observed, it looks like Essential was already aware of this trademark issue beforehand and may have to face some legal action against them. But, we have seen how the brand name "Essential" is doing now after launching a smartphone and smart speaker under it. So, the company may not give up on this name so easily as expected.

On the other hand, Essential claims about its own registration for the term 'Essential'. When enquired, the Essential spokesperson had to say this,"Threat letters are commonplace in our sector. While it's Spigen's prerogative to make assertions, Essential believes they are without merit and will respond appropriately".

Source