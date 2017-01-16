Andy Rubin’s smartphone with Snapdragon 835 SoC appears on benchmark listing

Andy Rubin, the co-founder of Android before the company's acquisition by Google back in 2005 seems to be prepping a new smartphone. This new smartphone will be made for Essential Products Inc, a company that employs engineers with experience in biggies such as Google, Samsung, and Apple.

Rubin and the team of talent are expected to work to together to launch a smartphone that will be a high-end device with the abilities to compete with iPhones. There seems to be no name for the upcoming smartphone, but it has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number Essential FIH-PM1.

The benchmark listing that has emerged online gives us a glimpse of the key specifications of the smartphone that is in development by Andy Rubin and his team. As per the listing, the smartphone boots Android 7.0 Nougat and will be powered by the latest octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor from Qualcomm. It appears to have 4GB RAM under its hood. The benchmark scores of this alleged smartphone are 1,844 for single-core and 5,426 for multi-core.

The Essential smartphone is also rumored to arrive with a proprietary port providing some modular capabilities to the device. Foxconn is rumored to assemble the smartphone and the same falls in line with the model number FIH that allegedly stands for Foxconn International Holdings.

Andy Rubin and his team are expected to build a smartphone that is not a normal device with some frills. The company is believed to release an AI- based smartphone with premium aspects onboard. They are also rumors to be working on a range of other consumer electronics products based on AI.

