Another concept LG V30 video appears online

Last week, DBS Designing came up with a concept video of the upcoming LG V30. As LG G6 is already released, fans are now waiting eagerly for the company's next flagship device.

It is worth pointing out that, LG V30 is expected to support Daydream VR out of the box. So Naturally, there has been quite a few rumors and leaks about the smartphone. Now, a YouTube channel called 'Concept Render' has also posted a concept video of the handset. Although it kind of looks like a mix between the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6, we can't take our eyes off the concept LG V30.

However, you should keep in mind that it is just concept video. So the actual device may turn out to be completely different in terms of design and specs. Anyway, let's just take a look at the pictures below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Stylish design The concept LG V30 looks visually stunning. And we won't be disappointed if the phone comes with the same design, more or less. As you can see, the front part of the device resembles the Galaxy S8, while the rear part holds similarities of the LG G6. The back of the concept model appears to made out of glass. You can see a dual camera setup there, with a flash placed between the sensors. There is also a fingerprint scanner located just under the camera module. Edge-to-edge display The concept LG G6 created by Concept Creators has an edge-to-edge display with super-thin bezels at the top and bottom. The top bezel is just wide enough to hold the front-facing camera. The display is also rounded at the corners. Other than that, the phone has a secondary screen placed on top of the main panel. No physical home button Lately, a lot of manufacturers are doing away with the physical home button. As you can see, the concept LG V30 doesn't have a physical home button. Most probably it will have a virtual home button with pressure-sensitive technology. 3.5mm audio jack While its has become a trend for smartphone manufacturers to ditch the headphone jack, the concept model of the LG V30 does feature a 3.5mm audio jack. Rear dual camera setup We have also previously mentioned it that the concept model of LG V30 sports a rear dual camera setup. The camera sensors are placed side by side with a LED flash in between. According to Concept Creators, the device will have two 12MP sensors at the back. Likewise, the selfie camera will be of 12MP as well. The f/1.7 front-facing camera will come equipped with a wide-angle lens. Alleged specs The concept video also contains some of the alleged specs of the LG V30. As claimed by the video, the phone will be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Its display size has been listed as 5.7-inch with a screen-to-body ratio of 18:8. The size of the ticker screen above the main display is 2.1-inch. YouTube Video Here you can watch the concept render of the LG V30

