Apple Adds Panic Button Exclusively for Indian iPhone Users

Well, Apple may not launch its iOS 10.2 update until the end of this year, but their second beta version of iOS 10.2 brought a host of features to iPhone and iPad models. It has been aimed at making the user experience more interesting and exciting.

However, Apple's third developer's beta has been launched recently and it gives us a glimpse of some of the features coming to iOS devices especially for the Indian community of iPhone users.

While one of the features, SOS button was included in the second beta version, it has been removed in the third beta version. The third beta has removed it from all other parts of the world except India. And that might be good news.

India-only Feature Correspondingly, the Emergency SOS feature on iPhone is kept due to the Indian government's recent mandate stating that all mobile phones must have an SOS button for emergency situations. This ruling will come into effect from January 1, 2017, though mobile phone manufacturers have asked the government to defer it to April. Default Emergency Number The default emergency number in the software will be 112, the new emergency number that India will adopt starting January. Users can also add more phone numbers to send emergency alerts. How to set up Emergency SOS on iPhone To make an Emergency SOS call on iPhone, users can simply tap the power button five times rapidly. So once you tap the power button, a three-second countdown starts during which users have the option to cancel the call. If the process isn't cancelled, your iPhone will automatically call the emergency services number for assistance. Default Setting Emergency SOS is activated by default in iOS 10.2 beta 3. To ensure it's active, or to deactivate it, you need to go into Settings>General>Emergency SOS. Furthermore, in this menu, users can also find a shortcut to the Health app. Here you can assign different emergency contacts who will receive an alert when you trigger the Emergency SOS feature.