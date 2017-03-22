Apple announces iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition

Apple has just announced a new PRODUCT(RED) special edition of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus later this week.

As per the company, the PRODUCT(RED) models will feature vibrant red aluminum finish and that it will be available in 128GB and 256GB models. Apple goes on to say the model is in recognition of more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and (RED). Apple further adds, "This gives customers a way to contribute to the Global Fund and bring the world a step closer to an AIDS-free generation."

SEE ALSO: Apple launches Clips: A new video app for iOS

Commenting on the launch, Tim Cook, Apple's CEO said, "Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today's lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch." "The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can't wait to get it into customers' hands."

The new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone will be available to order on Apple's website and at select authorized resellers and carriers around the world. The new model will begin shipping to customers from 24 of March in the United States and more than 40 countries and regions around the world.

SEE ALSO: Apple's new 9.7 inch iPad launched, to be available in India from April

Countries that will receive the new variant include Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, and the UK. Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Turkey and other countries will follow in April.

As for the specifications of the devices, it will remain the same.