Apple begins notifying the winners of WWDC 2017 lottery

In WWDC 2017, Apple is expected to unveil it's iOS 11 and macOS 10.13. The registration window which was open this week to attend this conference is closed now. After closing this ticket lottery for its 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference, the company started notifying the winners and offered them a chance to buy tickets.

All the winners received a mail from Apple stating that they are supposed to pay $1,599 price for the ticket by Monday, April 3rd at 5 PM PT. Some tweets already started flowing on the internet where the developers have paid the amount. On the other hand, the students who were selected to be the part of this conference are offered with a free ticket.

The WWDC 2017 lottery, as well as scholarship registrations, were opened earlier this week. To easily manage a large number of participants, the company follows this lottery technique and ensures that all interested developers and students get an equal opportunity to participate in this program.

This event is to be held at McEnery Convention Center in San Jos from June 5th till June 9th. Like its usual routine, the public press keynote may take place on June 5th. Since Apple said its going to focus on its all platforms, we can expect new tvOS and watchOS along with the official release of iOS 11 and macOS 10.13.

Apple will also stream most of its sessions and keynotes through all its devices. So, one don't have to worry if you did not register for this window or not able to afford the ticket price.