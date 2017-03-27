Apple can now resume sales in China, Court quashes ban on company

Apple can now breathe a sigh of relief as the Chinese court has ruled in favor of the company and quashed the decision taken earlier by the bureau. The Cupertino-based tech giant had been in a legal battle with a domestic phone-maker which had resulted in a ban on Apple from selling the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus phones in China.

The ban which was imposed last year in May where a Beijing patent regulator ordered Apple's Chinese subsidiary along with a local retailer Zoomflight to stop selling the iPhones. This was with effect a complaint being lodged by Shenzhen Baili Marketing Services. Which claimed of having a patent for the design of its mobile phone 100c and that the design was being infringed by the iPhone sales.

Following which Apple and Zoomflight took up the Beijing Intellectual Property Office's ban to court, which resulted in the ban being revoked on Friday.

The Beijing Intellectual Property Court went on to state that ban was revoked as Apple and Zoomflight did not violate Shenzhen Baili's design patent for the 100c phones. The court added that the regulator which imposed the ban did not follow due procedures in ordering it as there was no sufficient proof to claim the designs were a violation of intellectual property rights.

In response to the ruling, the representatives of Beijing Intellectual Property Office and Shenzhen Baili at this juncture said they would like to take time and decide on whether to appeal the ruling or not.

Furthermore, in a related ruling, Apple's request to demand stripping Shenzhen Baili, of the design patent for the 100c phones to the same court was denied. Apple had first filed the request to the Patent Re-examination Board of State Intellectual Property Office.

The office rejected this request, following which the company lodged a lawsuit against the rejection. As on Friday, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court ruled to maintain the board's decision, while it is unclear if Apple will appeal.

As of now, these are the latest updates we have received. We will keep you posted on the latest developments as when we get them, but for now, Apple can resume sales in China.

