The Apple Fest sale is here: Get flat Rs. 5,000 discount on iPhone 7 on Flipkart

Apple iPhone is ten years old now. Apple is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the smartphone right now. It's not only the manufacturer but also the online retailer Flipkart that is celebrating ten years of iPhone.

Well, we say this as Flipkart is running 'The Apple Fest' sale for three days between January 10 and January 13. Under this sale, Apple products including the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are available at attractive discounts. Also, there are additional discounts with the exchange offer and select credit card users.

During this three-day sale period, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6 are available at a flat Rs. 5,000 discount and this is applicable across all variants of these devices. Likewise, the Apple Watch is available for purchase at up to Rs. 10,000 off. When it comes to other accessories, the Apple Keyboard is up for purchase at flat 50% off and Magic Mouse can be purchased at flat 25% off.

In addition to these discounts, as we have mentioned above, on exchanging their old phone, buyers of iPhone 6s and 7 Plus can get up to Rs. 23,000 off on their purchase. And, select credit card users can give up to 5% discount. There is no cost EMI for select credit card purchases with the EMI period being 9 and 12 months.

The smartphones that are available at discounts during The Fest Sale by Flipkart include iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s. Also, both the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch variants and 33mm and 42mm variants of Apple Watch Series 2 are available at discounts and EMI offer. The accessories that are available at special discounts include back covers, Lightning to SD card reader dongle, Lightning to 30-pin adapter, Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro, Apple Wired Optical Mouse, Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse.