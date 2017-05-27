Apple to have its own AI chip for next-gen devices

As per a report by Bloomberg Technology, Apple is said to be working on its own Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip for its future phones and iPads. This new chip which is being currently developed by the company is internally called as Apple Neural Engine.

This chip is mainly dedicated to AI-related works such as facial recognition, speech recognition, and few related tasks. The company did not speak anything about this newly popped up subject. Since all the tech giants are running towards creating a powerful AI based system, it looks like Apple has also joined the race to catch up with the competitors.

Especially Google and Amazon have already created the biggest space in this segment, so Apple may have to struggle a bit to reach the higher peak. The upcoming chip is said to be designed in such a way that it can integrate it into autonomous cars and robots which may rely on AI technology to operate.

Regarding this, Gene Munster, former Apple analyst and co-founder of venture capital firm Loup Ventures says, "Two of the areas that Apple is betting its future on require AI. At the core of augmented reality and self-driving cars is artificial intelligence."

This new AI chip is also said to work faster when compared to the previous one. The Apple devices currently in the market depends on the processor and the graphics chip to handle the AI processes. So, we can consider this new chip to work faster and reliably compared to it. This, in turn, improves the battery life of the device.

Source