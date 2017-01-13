Apple iOS 10.2.1 Public Beta 4 update out now

The fourth beta of iOS 10.2.1 is out just after a few days of 3rd beta roll out.

Just a few days after seeding the 3rd iOS 10.2.1 beta, Apple yesterday seeded the 4th beta of iOS 10.2.1 for both developers and public testers. 

The OTA update is already available, and registered developers and public testers can install the update either via over-the-air or from Apple Developer Center. 

Regarding the changes with the update, no specific addition of features or changes were mentioned by Apple. Since it is a minor 10.2.X update, we believe that the update brings along a few bug fixes and performance improvements rather than any new additions such as the inclusion of new emojis or message screen effects as with the case with iOS 10.2.

Also, a few hours later Apple seeded the 4th iOS 10.2.1 beta, it had also seeded the fourth beta of the upcoming macOS 10.12.3 to public testers and developers.

As with the case with iOS, registered public testers and developers can either install the update from Mac App Store or Apple Developer Center. As per Apple’s release notes, the update “improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac.”


