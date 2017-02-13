Upcoming Apple iPhone to feature a complete redesign with OLED display, wireless charging, and more

The current iPhone lineup - iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were not really innovative in terms of design except for the dual-lens system on the latter and water resistant build. Despite this fact, these models were sold out quickly due to the strong foothold of iPhones in the market.

As this year marks the tenth anniversary of iPhones, Apple is expected to bring about massive changes to the upcoming models. Moreover, the rumor mill is loaded with a lot of renders and speculations about these models, which is something that we have already seen in the past.

Being the tenth anniversary iPhones, we can expect the anniversary edition likely to be the iPhone 8 or iPhone X to arrive with a completely redesigned build. A few days back, the renowned KGI analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo stated that we can expect a complete redesign from Apple in 2017.

Going by the previous reports, this year's iPhone might arrive with a different screen resolution to support for wireless charging. The screen resolution is likely to change from the conventional 750p resolution. Apple is reportedly in talks with the display manufacturers to submit their prototypes for the upcoming iPhone, which is probably under development.

Moreover, we can expect the high-end iPhone to arrive with an OLED display and feature an iris scanner on board. Even an all-glass design might be on the cards, but that will surely add up to the cost. Eventually, we saw a recent report suggesting that the iPhone 8 might cost over $1,000, thanks to the new features that it might arrive with.