Grab the iPhone 6 (16GB) at a special discount under Flipkart Father’s Day offer

The iPhone 6 16GB storage variant is now available at a special price. This is a special Father's Day offer.

As June 18, 2017 is Father's Day, the iPhone 6 16GB variant is listed at a special price on Flipkart. The online retailer has teased the iPhone 6 with a yet-to-be-finalized price tag of Rs. 2_,999. The offer is will last for three days between June 8 and June 10. The Flipkart ad seems to have been removed from the website now.

The Flipkart teaser

The ad shows the iPhone 6 in Silver color and the message reads, "To The World's Best Dad! iPhone 6 (16GB) at just Rs. 2_,999." Right now, the iPhone 6 is listed for Rs. 36,499 on Flipkart. With this offer, the device can be purchased at an attractive discount. We can expect the retailer to list the price by tonight as the sale starts from tomorrow.

Rs. 12,000 price cut

For now, the iPhone 6 (16GB) variant has received a price cut of Rs. 12,000 that takes its cost down to Rs. 24,990. The device is available at no cost EMI offer and the EMI per month starts from Rs. 4,165. It is believed that during the special Father's Day offer, the iPhone 6's 16GB variant will be priced below Rs. 24,990.

No gold variant

Notably, the special Father's Day offer seems to be applicable only on the silver variant of the iPhone 6. The gold variant of the smartphone is listed on Flipkart as out of stock right now.