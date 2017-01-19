Apple iPhone 6 might have defective battery as iPhone 6s, recall is also possible

Lately, Apple recalled select units of iPhone 6s that had defective batteries resulting in unexpected shutdowns. Going by a new report, it appears like the recall campaign might be extended to the iPhone 6 as well. However, Apple hasn't officially announced anything regarding the same.

The news has come from the Japanese blog Macotakara with a good track record on Apple reports. The report states that the company is considering to recall the defective units of iPhone 6 after discovering a similar problem as in the iPhone 6s.

Apple announced that some units of iPhone 6s came with faulty batteries that were subjected to faster degradation due to exposure to air for longer durations while manufacturing. The company added that only a small number of iPhone 6s units were affected due to this issue and the other devices are free from this issue.

The company stated that this is not a safety concern and that devices with a specific serial number manufactured between September and October 2015 were affected by the battery issue.

But, the recent report suggests that iPhone 6 that was launched in 2014 might also have the defective battery issue that causes a similar unexpected shutdown. In many cases, the iPhones turn off unexpectedly even when the battery life is above 50%. If this report turns out to be true, this is the second major issue that the iPhone 6 is facing after the bendgate that happened soon after its launch.

If you don't remember, the iPhone 6 Plus owners discovered that a few models could bend when subjected to high levels of pressure. As a result, the screen popped out slightly revealing the internals.