Apple iPhone 6 Plus catches fire while charging

While the story of exploding Note 7 is finally fading away, a new case has just erupted. And this time it's one of Apple's devices.

NBC news station has covered a story and it has been reported that the iPhone 6 Plus has shot up in flames while charging. It is kind of unusual considering the build quality of Apple iPhones. They are pretty good.

However, while Apple will be speculating the case, let's get down to what exactly happened.

SEE ALSO: Apple, Google, Facebook, Uber, Twitter and others draft a joint letter opposing Trump's immigration

A couple from Palm Harbor, Florida share their middle-of-the-night experience. Basically, the woman and her husband were asleep when suddenly her iPhone 6 Plus began shooting flames on the nightstand.

"My face was so close to the phone when it immediately went up in flames it woke me up, luckily I'm a light sleeper... it literally blew flames out the side of the phone," the woman told NBC. While the phone had started to catch fire her husband, woke up and he quickly put off the flames. She said if she didn't catch it as quickly as she did, her curtains could have caught fire.

Commentating on the case, an Apple Spokesperson told NBC, "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We are looking into it." Furthermore, Apple has promised the woman a replacement.

It is rather surprising and disturbing that iPhone 6 Plus could ignite like this. This definitely raises some questions over safety issues regarding smartphones.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 teaser video will be featured at MWC 2017

And you should also follow some safety guidelines because you never know when your phone might go "boom." The risk of battery failure might be minimal but make sure to charge your phones in a well-ventilated area and if the battery has any kind of defect especially a noticeable bulge, the battery should be replaced immediately. The same goes with chargers and it has been advised that you use only genuine chargers.