This man made his own iPhone 6s for just $300

Apple iPhones are way too premium offerings in the smartphone industry. We say premium as iPhones usually cost a hefty amount. But, this engineer has found out a way to save his hard-earned money.

Scotty Allen, former software engineer had purchased spare parts from China to build an iPhone. He visited Shenzhen, China to collect the required pieces to make an iPhone 6s and has succeeded in his attempt too. Notably, he spent just $300 for his iPhone 6s. Allen has chosen the last generation model as it was difficult to get the iPhone 7 parts. He has used the components purchased from vendors in the smartphone parts markets located in Huaqianbei.

The fully functional iPhone 6s developed by Allen features a working Touch ID as well as a functional 3D Touch. He has somehow purchased the home button and the logic board together. He has bought the used parts and recycled components from already used iPhones.

On Reddit, Allen says that he spent over $1000 to build the iPhone, but a huge part of this amount was spent on the extra parts such as unnecessary tools and replacing the broken components. However, he believes that the realistic amount that he has spent of this sum on building the iPhone 6s is close to $300. He had to spend a lot of time and money in order to procure the right components for his iPhone.

Check out his video that documents Scotty assembling his own iPhone 6s using spare parts and components from other devices.