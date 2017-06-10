Buy Apple iPhone 7 via Amazon now and get up to Rs. 17,000 discount

The Apple iPhone 7 was launched in India in October last year. Ever since its launch, the company hasn't announced any official price cuts on the device. But there are several online retailers that are giving frequent discounts on the device.

Just a few days back, we saw that Flipkart is providing a three-day discount on the iPhone 6 (16GB) variant on account of Father's Day by selling the device at Rs. 21,999. Now, it is Amazon that is giving attractive discounts on the iPhone 7. With this offer on Amazon India, you can get your hands on the iPhone 7 starting from Rs. 52,999 after a considerable discount.

The iPhone 7 32GB is available at Rs. 45,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart following a discount of Rs. 14,001. Notably, the original price of this smartphone is Rs. 60,000. The iPhone 7 128GB variant that is priced at Rs. 70,000 is now listed for sale at Rs. 52,999 with a significant discount of Rs. 17,001. Likewise, the 256GB variant of the device priced at Rs. 80,000 is now listed for Rs. 69,290 after a discount of Rs. 10,710.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 7 256GB variant is listed for a price of Rs. 67,999 after a discount of Rs. 12,001, which is more beneficial than buying it from Amazon India.

If you are interested in buying the iPhone 7 at the discounted price points as mentioned above, you can consider these offers. Remember that the pricing and discounts may vary based on the color of the model that you choose. Also, it could be a limited period offer, so hurry up in case you want to grab an iPhone at a discounted price.