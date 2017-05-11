iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus were the world’s most popular phone in Q1: Report

Recently there were reports stating that Apple phones have seen a huge rise in their shares in the first quarter of 2017. Now, an analytics firm, Strategy Analytics confirmed this reports by stating that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus was the world's most popular smartphones in Q1.

To brief this shipment details, the iPhone 7 made 21.5 million shipments worldwide, whereas its plus variant, iPhone 7 Plus reached 17.4 million. If you are expecting Samsung to secure the third place, then you are wrong. This time, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo managed to take over that place for its R9s making 8.9 million shipments.

Regarding this new report, Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, says, "Global smartphone shipments reached a robust 353.3 million units in Q1 2017. The top-five most popular models together accounted for 1 in 6 of all smartphones shipped worldwide during the quarter."

Let us see in detail about world's top 5 smartphones as revealed by Strategy Analytics.

iPhone 7 Released a year back, the phone is still making some noise over the internet because of its highly-integrated specifications. Recently, the company has also released the red color variant of the same model which pleased everyone who was bored of the same design. To speak about its specs, it is an IP67 certified device with a display of size 4.7 inches. With Apple A10 Fusion chipset, it comes with 12 MP of the primary camera having a f/1.8 aperture. Whereas, the selfie shooter is of 7MP resolution. iPhone 7 Plus Released in the same year as the standard variant, this phone was also made available in red color. This phone is having a bigger display of 5.5 inches with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Also Read: iPhone 8 launch will not get delayed says report It sports a dual rear camera of 12MP resolution and a front facing camera of 7MP. With a non-removable Li-Ion battery of 2900 mAh, this device is also IP67 certified. Oppo R9s A dual sim Oppo R9s was released last year and is integrated with a Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 processor. With a 5.5 inches display, it is having a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The phone runs on Android 6.0.1 and houses a non-removable Li-Po battery of 3010 mAh capacity. Made available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Red color variant, the phone is having a 16MP front and rear camera. Samsung’s Galaxy J3 (2016) The Samsung's mid-range phone, Galaxy J3 (2016) managed to secure fourth place in this listing by having a shipment of 6.1 million. This phone was released in the beginning of 2016 with Android 5.1.1 running out-of-the-box. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) now gets certified by FCC: Launch Imminent Samsung's Bike mode being the key feature here, this phone has a 5.0-inch HD super AMOLED display. Its quad-core processor is paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of native storage. It sports a 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera with 2600 mAh battery. Samsung’s Galaxy J5 (2016) Another Samsung handset by name Galaxy J5 (2016) has recorded 5.0 million units shipment in the first quarter of this year. To speak about this handset, it comes with an Android Marshmallow and features 5.2 inches Super AMOLED display with 720 x 1280 pixels resolution. The device boasts a 13MP rear snapper and a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a Li-Ion 3100 mAh battery.

If we consider other brands, they have managed 294.4 million shipments when combined together.

