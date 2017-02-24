Apple iPhone 7 Plus explodes; Caught on camera

Is Apple following the footsteps of Samsung? According to a recent report, an Apple iPhone 7 has allegedly exploded. This might not be the first time we are hearing Apple devices going up in flames, however, this is the most recent case.

In fact, there is a video also that has been posted on twitter by 18-year-old Brianna Olivas of Tucson, Arizona which shows her Rose Gold iPhone 7 Plus in a melted state and shooting out smoke from the side.

SEE ALSO: iPhone 8 might feature a 3D sensing front camera module, says analyst

As the story goes, the problem with her iPhone first started when her device stopped switching on. After encountering with the issue she then took the iPhone 7 Plus, which she had bought in January, to a Sprint Store where the store's employees ran tests and concluded that everything was fine. The device seemed to work normally. However, the very next morning, her phone caught fire.

So my IPhone 7 plus blew up this morning 🤗 was not even using it, literally no explanation for this pic.twitter.com/sQ8CJt4Y69 — Bree✨ (@briannaolivas_) February 23, 2017

In her own words, "The next morning I was asleep with my phone charging next to my head, my boyfriend grabbed the phone and put in on the dresser," she told Gizmodo. "He went to the restroom and from the corner of his eye, he saw my phone steaming and heard a squealing noise. By the time he got over to the phone it had already caught fire, he quickly grabbed the phone and threw it in the restroom, as soon as he threw it in the restroom, it blew up and more smoke started coming out of the phone," she added.

SEE ALSO: Apple releases third iOS 10.3 beta update for iPhone and iPad

However, Apple has replaced her phone and further, the company representatives have issued a statement saying that they are conducting tests and will come out with an answer of what exactly went wrong.

In any case, we don't want to see another "Galaxy Note 7" episode in 2017.