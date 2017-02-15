Apple iPhone 7s and 7s Plus to sport similar design to iPhone 7

The last few months have seen a lot of buzz, rumors, leaks and speculations surrounding the upcoming iPhones. Apple has confirmed the three smartphone strategy in the past, making the launch of the iPhone 7s, 7sPlus and iPhone 8 seem well thought out.

Moreover, the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus are deemed to be updated variants of the existing lineup from Apple. While the 7 series are said to feature new internals, the highlight being the new A11 chip, speculations and various reports indicate that the iPhone 7s and 7sPlus could retain the design of the iPhone 7 and 7Plus. It has also been seen in the past where Apple has failed to design a new phone altogether for different variants of the same iPhone.

Further, the iPhone 8 which is also being rumored to be called iPhone X, where X is to signify iPhone's 10th Anniversary edition. It is being said, that the iPhone 8 will feature a stainless steel frame and sport a glass front and back finish.

The latest buzz that we have come across, which is repeatedly surfacing is the possibility that the iPhone 8 or iPhone X will come with an OLED display and feature an iris scanner similar to the one on the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. This rumor is backed by the recent deal between Apple and Samsung Display a subsidiary of Samsung.

Nonetheless, until we get an official statement from the company about the iPhone, we are just speculating based on rumors and leaks. Stay tuned with GIZBOT and we will keep you posted as and when we get the latest updates.



