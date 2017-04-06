iPhone 8 256GB model with OLED display might cost $1,000

Lately, we reported that Apple has acquired 70 million OLED displays from Samsung for the upcoming iPhone 8. We have seen a number of leaks and speculations regarding the anniversary edition of iPhone.

The presence of OLED display on the upcoming iPhone is rumored to increase the price of the smartphone taking it over $1000. Now, this turns out to be partially true. If the recent rumors are anything to go by, the 64GB model of iPhone 8 might be priced starting $850 (approx. Rs. 55,000). The price of the high-end model with 256GB storage space might go up to $1000 (approx. Rs. 64,900), thanks to the OLED display.

The recent rumors suggest that the next iPhone will feature a 5.8-inch display. It is said that the Cupertino tech giant will bid adieu to the home button below the display in favor of the Functional Area. This could be something like the Touch Bar on the MacBook. This is possible only with the use of the OLED display from Samsung, but it comes at a cost.

As per Steven Milunovich, an UBS analyst, the base model of the iPhone 8 could be priced much higher than the base model of its predecessors. He is known for his accurate prediction of iPhone 7 prices last year at the same time. For now, the Galaxy S8 Plus is the only flagship smartphone with an OLED display. This smartphone with 6GB RAM is expected to be priced at $1030 (approx. Rs. 66,000).

