Apple iPhone 8 to feature 3D facial recognition instead of Touch ID

The iPhone 8, which will be the tenth anniversary edition of iPhone is speculated to be unveiled in September along with the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus.

While there is enough time left for the launch of the upcoming iPhone, we have been coming across several leaks and speculations regarding the same. The fresh reports from Bloomberg suggest that Apple will replace the current Touch ID authentication with the new 3D facial recognition technology. This new 3D sensor technology is claimed to be more efficient and faster than the Touch ID tech.

The report citing information from people familiar with the development claims that with the 3D sensor technology, the iPhone 8 users can log in, authenticate payments as well launch secure apps just by scanning their face. The report continues stating that the new technology can scan the face of the user and unlock the iPhone in just a few hundred milliseconds.

Besides 3D sensing technology, this new tech is also said to arrive with eye-scanning technology. For now, this feature is under development and it may not be implemented on this year's iPhones.

Notably, Samsung unveiled its flagship smartphone duo - Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ earlier this year with facial recognition and iris scanner in addition to the fingerprint scanner. With the latter, these smartphones can be unlocked by scanning the user's eyes.

Likewise, the new iPhones are also expected to arrive with similar features. Already, we have seen reports speculating that the anniversary edition will arrive with an edge-to-edge OLED display rather than using an LCD panel and that the 2017 iPhones will be launched with support for wireless charging for the first time.