iPhone 8 might feature a 3D sensing front camera module, says analyst

It is known that the tenth-anniversary edition of iPhone will arrive with a massively redesigned build and innovative feature later this year. Alleged to be the iPhone 8, this new smartphone is expected to bring a whole lot of features such as OLED display, edge-to-edge screen, etc.

Going by the recent report from the well known KGI analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 8 will also feature a revolutionary selfie camera at the front. It is claimed to be revolutionary as this camera is likely to have the ability to sense 3D space and enable applications such as facial recognition.

As per the report, this new iPhone 8 camera system is capable of merging 2D images taken by the regular front-facer with the depth of field details from the infrared sensor. This way, the selfie camera on the iPhone 8 might be able to create 3D images. The report further adds that the camera in these devices will be enhanced by the depth-sensing infrared modules to sense the location and the depth of objects.

Also Read: Apple to unveil 4 iPad Pro models, red iPhone 7/7 Plus and 128GB iPhone SE in March

It appears like PrimeSense, a 3D sensing Augmented Reality company that was acquired by Apple in 2013 is developing the software for this technology. Notably, in 2016, Apple acquired Metaio, an AR startup, Faceshift, a real-time motion capture firm, and Emotient, an expression analysis startup called Eminent.

The report also shows how the 3D selfie camera can be used while gaming. The camera can be used to replace the character's face or head with that of the users. The 3D selfies can be used for AR purposes. Kuo has added that the three-module selfie camera system will bring about an innovative user experience.

Source