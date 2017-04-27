Apple iPhone 8 alleged schematics leaked: Kind of confirms no rear fingerprint scanner

Well, iPhone leaks and rumors are now starting to gain more momentum. And the scene right now is such that there are one or two leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone almost every day.

Image Credit

It is seemingly turning out to be the case that happened with Samsung and its flagship smartphone the Galaxy S8. Due to the several leaks and rumors that happened before the official launch, most of the tech enthusiasts had a pretty good idea of what to expect and what Samsung was bringing to the table.

SEE ALSO: Alleged iPhone 8 blueprint reveals dual vertical cameras and dual batteries

Well, it seems it might be the same for Apple. In any case, now a new leak of the iPhone 8 has been posted on Twitter. Tipster Benjamin Geskin has posted the leaked schematics of the smartphone on his twitter handle. The image clearly gives us a look at how the internals have been designed and what are the features present.

The schematic shows a vertical dual camera setup on the iPhone 8. It looks like the flash has been placed between the two camera sensors. The front sensors and camera are also seen in the image. More significantly, the rear fingerprint sensor is not present in this leak. Now, this indicates that the fingerprint scanner may be embedded in the front bezel-less display as suggested by some earlier reports.

SEE ALSO: Apple iPhone 8: Specs, design, availability, concept video and more

Alternatively, Apple could also go for another Touch ID solution or some facial recognition feature. But as of now, anything is possible. We do have a lot of time before the official launch.

In addition, Geskin has also suggested that the iPhone 8 will come with USB Type-C-to-Lightning cable inside the box and wireless charging feature that will work up to 5 meters.