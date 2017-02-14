Apple iPhone 8 to render better battery life akin to iPhone 7 Plus

While we are months away from the official launch of the iPhone 8, the rumors and speculations about the smartphone are surfacing online almost every day. The recent reports tipped at the presence of an iris scanner and support for wireless charging. Now, a tidbit about the iPhone 8 battery life has hit the web, thanks to Ming-Chi Kuo, industry analyst.

As per the analyst, the iPhone 8 will have similar dimensions as the iPhone 7, but will have a better battery life akin to the iPhone 7 Plus. This is claimed to be possible by making use of a stacked logic board design. This substrate-like PCB mainboard will decrease the size of the internal components to achieve a larger battery capacity without impacting the dimensions. The battery life is also said to be better due to the OLED display, which is a power efficient display technology than the LCD displays used in the existing models.

The iPhone 8 is rumored to feature an edge-to-edge screen with dual curved edges as in the Galaxy S7 edge. This will make the phone appear to have a larger display than the actual one. Longer battery life, almost bezel-less display, OLED screen, etc. will definitely make the iPhone 8 an exciting one.

Whatever it is, we need to take all these reports related to the upcoming iPhone 8 with a grain of salt as nothing has been confirmed officially by Apple. Notably, Kuo has proved to be accurate with his speculations in the past. Going by the same, if this report turns out to be true, we can expect to see the iPhone 8 with exciting features.

