Apple iPhone 8 to come in two storage variants; 64GB and 256GB

As usual, this September 2017 too will see riled up Apple fans waiting in queues to get their hands on the new iPhone 8. However, the launch might be a disappointment from some iPhone fans. If rumors are to be believed, Apple is set to release the upcoming iPhone with only 2 storage options, raising the minimum to 64GB.

Moreover, this year, Apple is rumored to break the trend of launching three variants of the iPhone in terms of storage. The iPhone 8 as said earlier is to be launched with only two storage options and more so the minimum capacity has been bumped up to 64GB. So basically, this may also mean that there might not be a pocket-friendly iPhone to purchase.

Besides the storage, the iPhone 8 is said to have 3GB of RAM and for the first time, it will also come with an OLED display which is said to cost the company twice as much as the LCD display the company is currently using. Much of this added expense is said to cost the consumer over $1000 (approx Rs. ).

And all of the changes are coming because this year marks the 10th anniversary of iPhones and Apple is going all out to ensure the iPhone 8 is as revolutionary as when the 1st iPhone was launched.

