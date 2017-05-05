Apple iPhone 8 to come with function area similar to MacBook Pro

We have seen lots of rumors surrounding the specs and designs of the next generation iPhone. Bundle of leaks has also been released to heat up this rumors. Since we are occupied with such news on daily basis, it is difficult to judge which one is fake.

Now, iDrop News have come up with such an interesting topic where they released few images which help in visualizing how the new function area in iPhone 8 will look like. If you observe carefully, you will get to know that the function area specified in these images will look similar to the MacBook Pro-like touch bar. This picture says that the home button with TouchID is not present in the front.

Instead of a home button, we can see a MacBook Pro-like Touchbar known as function area which keeps changing based on the app you are using. Let us see what this function area is and how it helps the user.

What can be done using Function area? The function area is expected to work similar to the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro. It includes showing media controls, accepting or decline the calls, and sharing options in browsers such as Safari. Observing the revealed images by iDrop, we can make out that the photo editing tools in the app are also moved to the function area. Will it include Touch ID? This still remains the biggest question among Apple fans. There was an earlier report saying that embedding a fingerprint sensor in the iPhone 8's display is the biggest design bottleneck for the company. But there is a high probability of placing touch ID in this new function area. We just have to wait some more days to confirm this design pattern. Final display size of iPhone 8 The Function area is just a part of iPhone 8's speculated 5.8-inch display. So, if this area is considered, then the usable screen will be around 5.15-inches. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has made a prediction regarding the screen size of upcoming phone long time back. He said that the final device will have the same size as the iPhone 7, but may have a much larger display.

