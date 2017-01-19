Apple iPhone 8 to debut facial recognition feature via a new laser sensor

Amid all the rumors indicating that the Apple iPhone 8 will feature a design overhaul of sorts, improved screen, and all the sensor tucked under the display, a new leak surfaced online suggesting that it will debut facial recognition feature with the help of a new sensor.

According to Cowen and Company’s research note, the iPhone 8 could feature some “form of facial/ gesture recognition.”

“Other features appear to include some form of facial gesture recognition supported by a new laser sensor and an infrared sensor mounted near the front-facing camera and, as expected, should also finally include wireless charging,” Cowen and Company's analyst Timothy Arcuri noted.

Arcuri also suggests that the upcoming iPhone 8 will feature a 5.8-inch OLED wraparound display. Moreover, he predicts that the yet-to-be-announced iPhone 8 will result in record-breaking sales despite the recent decline in iPhone sales.