Apple iPhone 8 to debut facial recognition feature via a new laser sensor

Apple iPhone 8 may be able to recognize faces.

By:

Amid all the rumors indicating that the Apple iPhone 8 will feature a design overhaul of sorts, improved screen, and all the sensor tucked under the display, a new leak surfaced online suggesting that it will debut facial recognition feature with the help of a new sensor.

Apple iPhone 8 to debut facial recognition feature via a laser sensor

According to Cowen and Company’s research note, the iPhone 8 could feature some “form of facial/ gesture recognition.”

Also Read: Apple will increase the price of apps and in-app purchases on the App Store

“Other features appear to include some form of facial gesture recognition supported by a new laser sensor and an infrared sensor mounted near the front-facing camera and, as expected, should also finally include wireless charging,” Cowen and Company's analyst Timothy Arcuri noted.

Arcuri also suggests that the upcoming iPhone 8 will feature a 5.8-inch OLED wraparound display. Moreover, he predicts that the yet-to-be-announced iPhone 8 will result in record-breaking sales despite the recent decline in iPhone sales.  



Read More About apple | iphone 8 | news | rumors | iOS

Other articles published on Jan 19, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers
Apps | RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | Google Plus | Newsletters | Media | Sitemap | Feedback | Advertise with us | Careers | About Us | Contact Us
© Greynium Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy