Apple iPhone 8 display and back panel images leaked online

As we are getting close to the launch day of Apple's next flagship, several prominent leaks are now starting to appear online. And the leaks seem to get better each time as we are seeing more concrete information from the new ones.

Well, we have yet again come across a new leak and this time it provides us a look at the components of the upcoming iPhone. Interestingly, it looks like there is going to be more than just one iPhone. The images that have been leaked show parts most probably for the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 and 4.7 and 5.5-inch devices which could be the 7 series smartphones.

The images have been leaked by a case manufacturer who had also received the pictures from a glass supplier in China.

In any case, on analyzing the images, the first photo shows the front and back panels of the iPhone 8. While Samsung will be providing screens for Apple iPhones, the front panel seems to have a super thin bezel around all sides with a slightly thicker bezel on the top bar. Basically, that area will feature the front-facing camera, microphone, and speaker. Some of the recently leaked renders also show similar designed front panel.

Talking about the rear panel, it features a vertical dual-lens camera setup. It looks like there is a separate protruding lens component and the flash is placed between the cameras. However, the most important thing here is that there is no rear Touch ID. Now, this could only mean that Apple might be actually including the Touch ID into the display of the device. Has Apple finally got the technology to work? We will be doing some more research on this.

Meanwhile, the second leaked photo shows the two alleged iPhone 8 components next to components which we are assuming is for the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s and the 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus.

The two smartphones have been rumored to be launching alongside the OLED iPhone 8. That being said, from the image we can make out that all the three back panels look glossy meaning they are most likely made from glass. It further suggests that since glass is used all the three devices could support wireless charging. Rumors have also hinted at the same thing.

However, while the images look real we are still speculating the authenticity of the image. We will not be 100 percent convinced until we see similar leaks of parts at least that will confirm the design. Whether its real or fake, these images do provide us with a glimpse of what an actual iPhone 8 might look like. In any case, these new images should not be taken seriously and be viewed with a pinch of salt.