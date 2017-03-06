Apple iPhone 8 to feature 5.8-inch OLED screen: Report

In a new report, Nikkei confirms that the iPhone 8 will have the largest screen of the three new models expected to be released in 2017. Predictions made by others including KGI Securities reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also match with Nikkei's predictions.

According to this Japanese news agency, iPhone 8 will carry a 5.8-inch OLED screen where as, 4.7-inch iPhone 7s and 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus will continue using LCD panels. Previously, it had also suggested that the 5.5-inch phone might be the OLED option.

The latest rumor says that iPhone 8 will come with an edge-to-edge 5.8-inch OLED panel but the practical portion of that will be limited to about 5.1 to 5.15 inches. The remaining space should be reserved for a 'function area' dedicated to system functions like virtual buttons. This rare pattern will ditch the home button which was found on every iPhone since the 2007 original.

This new iPhone is said to have 3D Facial recognition and/or iris scanning feature in it. Wireless charging, and Type-C cable charging are also expected to come in this device, regardless of its proprietary Lightning port. With bigger display and higher configuration, this new iPhone will, obviously be an expensive device to buy.

Nikkei said that the iPhone 8 may cost nearly $700, whereas, other reports say that this iPhone will cost over $1000. Thus, making it a luxurious phone one can afford.