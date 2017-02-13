Apple iPhone 8 to get support for wireless charging but there’s a catch

Apple has been long-rumored to introduce wireless charging support on its iPhones. And, the latest rumors suggest that it's finally going to happen with the iPhone 8.

According to a Japanese Blog Mac Otakara, Apple is believed to launch three iPhones this year including the regular 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones and an all new 5-inch iPhone with an overhauled design, OLED display, and glass casing.

The blog further adds that only the OLED iPhone will come integrated with wireless charging support opposing Nikkei and Ming-Chi Kuo (KGI Securities) reports that claim all the three models will feature an all-glass design and wireless charging support.

The report, however, adds that the other two models will indeed get support for wireless charging but only with the help of an additional accessory. Reportedly, the Cupertino-based tech giant will sell a separate wireless charging accessory to offer support for wireless charging.

These chargers will be made by Luxshare, the same company which was rumored to be a "supplier of wireless charging coils" for the Apple Watch's charger, the report added.