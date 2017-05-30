Apple iPhone 8: illustration suggests an all new design

Apple's iPhone 8 still has a few more months until it debuts in September 2017. And with the speculations and leaks regarding the same has already stirred an astounding excitement among Apple fans spread globally.

Adding up to the excitement, recently a purported sketch of iPhone 8 has been posted on Twitter by Benjamin Geskin, which suggests that engineers at Apple are losing sleep in order to introduce a compelling new design.

The sketch is very similar to the chassis design leaked last month and suggests that the iPhone 8 is mostly bezel-less. It also illustrates iPhone 8's vertical dual camera setup, physical home button and elongated power button.

Apparently, theiPhone 8 looks a lot different from iPhone 7 in terms of design. What is even more intriguing is that the iPhone 8 is expected to be launched in three size variants, viz.a 4.7-inch, a 5.5-inch and a 5.8-inch .

So far the rumors and even speculation suggest that the iPhone 8 will house an A11 chip. Moreover, potential buyers can also expect an upgraded iOS version 11 and an OLED screen. For sure, with the speculated specs, the price of the new iPhone isn't going to be anything less than $1000. However, if the phone is launched in three variants potential buyers will have more options to choose from and this will be mostly in favor of Apple.

A virtual home button, 3D depth-sensing front camera and wireless charging are few more additions that Apple might introduce.

With the supposed launch to take place later this year, the iPhone 8 is definitely going to be a sensation among Apple fans. However, the price of the device will also make a huge impact if we look at it's global sales, esp. in developing markets.