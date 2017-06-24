iPhone 8 leak shows vertical dual rear camera and bezel-less display

The iPhone 8 has been circulating in rumors and speculations for quite some time. We have already seen a slew of renders, leaked features, etc. that have given us an idea of what to expect from the anniversary special edition to be launched by Apple.

The latest one regarding the iPhone 8 comes from the Twitter user @OnLeaks with a good track record on revealing smartphone related information so far. The user has come up with two leaked photos that show the lack of a home button. Without the physical home button at the front, it is clear that the fingerprint scanner will be positioned elsewhere. However, the picture does not show the presence of a fingerprint sensor at the rear of the iPhone 8.

As the leaked images do not show the presence of the fingerprint sensor at the front and rear, there is a possibility for the same to be embedded into the display as revealed by the earlier rumors. In that case, the iPhone 8 will be the second smartphone to feature such a technology, given that Vivo has already announced such a phone.

Talking about the other aspects, the device seems to have a vertical dual camera setup at its rear. Apple launched the yesteryear flagship - iPhone 7 Plus with two rear camera lenses positioned horizontally. Now, Apple seems to have chosen a vertical design for the camera.

Furthermore, the design seems to have narrow bezels and there are claims that the display could be an OLED panel. There appears to be a sensor bar at the top and it might point out at the use of facial recognition in the upcoming smartphone.

While several previous rumors point out at the presence of support for wireless charging in the iPhone 8, there is no confirmation regarding the same for now. Moreover, the iPhone 8 appears to be made of glass that too indicates the possibility for wireless charging support.

The iPhone 8 is slated to be launched in September despite the claims that it might be delayed due to the implementation of the fingerprint sensor into the display. It is believed that the smartphone will be launched in September and go on sale later this year.