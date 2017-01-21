Apple iPhone 8 long-range wireless charging feature appears in a fresh leak

The iPhone 8 is expected to arrive with some major design changes and enhanced features as it marks the tenth anniversary of iPhones. The upcoming iPhone is said to have many new features that are talked about a lot.

One such highly anticipated features of the iPhone 8 is the long range advanced wireless charging feature that does not require the handset to be placed on the wireless charging cradle. This is a feature that is not seen in any of the smartphones available as of now.

If the fresh reports that are making rounds on the internet about the iPhone 8 are to be believed, Apple has teamed up with a Chinese company in order to supply one of the parts needed for long range wireless changing. DigiTimes has reported that a Taiwanese Lite-On Semiconductor firm has signed a deal with Apple to offer GPP bridge rectifiers for rapid wireless charging for the upcoming iPhones.

Apart from this one, the reports also speculate another company called Energous to be working along with Apple on the wireless charging feature. Last year, this company demoed its WattUp wireless charging technology, which is a long range wireless charging feature. The company came up with an announcement citing a delay in the launch of the feature due to a partnership deal, sparking speculations of its efforts to bring the same to the iPhone 8.

If Apple's iPhone 8 comes with this long range wireless charging feature, it will definitely be different from the existing one. The existing wireless charging feature does not let the movement of the phone from the plates. If the long range wireless charging comes into reality, it will be possible to use the device and still charge it wirelessly that will be a big USP of the smartphone.