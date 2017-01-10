Apple iPhone 8 might not cost a fortune in India

Apple iPhone 8 might cost much less than the current generation iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus selling in the Indian market. Yes, you heard it right. If reports are to be believed, a team from Apple will meet a group of senior officials from ministries, including IT and finance, on January 25 to discuss the logistics for setting up a manufacturing unit in the country. If everything goes as Apple wants it to be, the company will start manufacturing the next iPhone by April 2017.

As per PTI, officials from departments of commerce, industrial policy and promotion (DIPP), revenue, environment and forest, electronics and information technology (DeITY) will take part in the deliberations, which will discuss the logistics of setting up a manufacturing plant in India.

As noted, the Cupertino giant has two partners who manufacture their iPhones: Wistron, the Taiwanese OEM maker, and the other partner is the great Foxconn. It was reported in December 2016 that Apple and Foxconn were in talks with the Indian Government to set up a manufacturing plant in Peenya, an Industrial area in Bengaluru by April 2017.

The PTI reports further states that Apple has asked for several tax and other incentives, including long-term duty exemptions, to enter the manufacturing sector in India, which is considered as a major market for Apple's products.

Apple says that the company manufactures state-of-the art products and local sourcing is not possible for the company to deliver on quality products, for which the Indian government should provide some additional incentives.

However, it is not yet clear whether the Ministry of India is ready to offer such incentives and duty exemptions or not. Prior to this, the Government of India had rejected Apple's plea to import and sell refurbished smartphones in the country and the Environment Ministry rejected the proposal saying that the move will cause e-waste in the country.