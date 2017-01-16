Apple iPhone 8 might sport IP68 dust and water resistance certification

Rumors regarding the next generation Apple iPhone are rife over the internet with there is news coming out daily regarding the upcoming flagship phones. Today, a new leak came out suggesting that the Apple iPhone 8 will feature IP68 dust and water certification.

This leak is coming from MacRumors as the upcoming iPhone 8 is given a dust resistance score 6 and water resistance score of 8, which technically means that you can submerge your phone under water from 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

However, even after including the water resistance support for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the company is not providing any warranty for any phone that incurred damage with water. It's pretty much obvious that Apple won't provide any support for the upcoming iPhone 8 as well.

Earlier rumors suggested that Apple is planning to embed an all-glass body with the iPhone 8 along with a bezel-less display. Apple ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and with the iPhone 8, they are planning to get rid of the home button as well.

That said, all these are just rumors, and some of them might not get into the final design of the phone.

