Is this how the Apple iPhone 8 might look like?

Later this year, Apple is believed to take the wraps off three new iPhone models including the anniversary edition. Of these, the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus are said to be pretty similar to the current generation models introduced in the last year.

The 10th-anniversary edition iPhone likely to be named iPhone 8 is expected to bring about numerous changes in terms of looks and design. Now, a mockup of the alleged iPhone 8 has hit the web showing the device from all the sides. These mockups seem to be based on the previous rumors and speculations suggesting that the iPhone 8 will have an OLED screen.

Before taking a look at these mockups, there are many contradictory details that are making rounds on the internet regarding the iPhone 8's release. While some say that the smartphone will be shipped on time, there are a few reports that point out that the hardware issues might delay the availability until November this year.

Dual-lens camera setup One of the images show that the iPhone 8 might arrive with a dual-lens camera setup at its rear and that the two camera lenses will be positioned vertically. Also, there seems to be 2.5D glass panels at the front and back of the smartphone. Lack of 3.5mm audio jack These days, many smartphone makers are skipping the 3.5mm audio jack and Apple isn't new to this trend. We say this as the iPhone anniversary edition seems to miss out on the 3.5mm audio jack just like the yesteryear models. While some previous leaks show a rear Touch ID button, these mockup images do not show the same. No home button at the front The iPhone 8 is believed to sport an edge-to-edge OLED display. Eventually, there is no possibility for the device to have a physical home button or the fingerprint scanner at the front. One plan is that Apple might have the fingerprint scanner embedded under the screen at the front in a small 0.55-inch to 0.65-inch part of the screen. As this technology is yet to be implemented in phones, there are chances that the company might resort placing the button at the rear of the iPhone 8.

