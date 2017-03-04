Apple iPhone 8 to boast a new and redesigned fingerprint sensor

Of late, we have been coming across multiple reports about the new design and features of the iPhone 8. The latest report about the next iPhone that is making rounds on the internet says that the company has selected a new solution for fingerprint scanning.

Going by the report, Apple has decided to use its own AuthenTec Algorithm that is combined with Privaris glass identification technology for the upcoming fingerprint ID solution. Apple appears to have left the Synaptics' Natural ID touch fingerprint sensor and the Qualcomm's Sense ID fingerprint tech for the next iPhone.

The Touch ID tech used by Apple originated from AuthenTec, which was acquired by Apple in 2012. Following the same, Apple bought several patents related to touchscreen and fingerprint technology from Privaris.

Also Read: Apple's next generation iPhones will likely feature USB Type-C port

The report further adds that the new technology will be developed at TSMC's 12-inch line with 65nm process technology. It speculates that the production might not start until September for the sake of the redesigned fingerprint ID solution. Earlier reports state that Apple might start the production of the upcoming iPhones in July, but it is claimed that the date applies only to the other two models of iPhones. The mass production of iPhone 8 featuring OLED display might debut only in September.

The report also mentioned that the iPhone 8 might arrive with biometric authentication systems such as ultrasound besides the already rumored iris scanning and facial recognition technologies. It might also feature an edge-to-edge OLED display that is made by Samsung and wireless charging. Notably, Apple had filed patents for fingerprint sensors embedded in the display to make it easier for smartphone makers to come up with thinner phones featuring smaller bezels.

Source