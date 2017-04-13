Apple iPhone 8 pre-order might debut in September along with other models

Lately, we have been coming across speculations pointing out that the iPhone 8 could be delayed by a few weeks for a couple of reasons.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of iPhones, Apple is in plans to experiment a lot with the iPhone 8. These new experiments are likely to delay the availability of the smartphone. The reports of last week claim that the delay could be due to the use of the OLED display and the delay in the adoption of the 3D sensing system. The 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones should be made available in September soon after their unveiling.

Going by Brian White, an analyst, the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 could be available for pre-order along with the other models mentioned above. The same is likely to happen in September itself. However, when it comes to its availability, the iPhone 8 would be shipped only in October or November.

Talking about the new features that the iPhone 8 might pack, Apple is said to introduce the True Tone display technology that was seen earlier in the iPad Pro. When it comes to the 3D camera technology, Apple is likely working on a 3D selfie camera at the front to boost Augmented Reality in the upcoming iPhones. These features do come with a price tag and there are claims that the iPhone 8 might be priced above $1000 for the high-end variant.

Besides these, Apple iPhone 8 is also believed to sport the wireless charging support and the Touch ID could be placed under the phone's display. Contradictorily, there are reports that the fingerprint scanner might be placed at the back of the iPhone 8. It is also speculated to be named iPhone Edition as Apple did with the high-end smartwatch.